Mumbai Extortion Case: Construction Businessman Threatened with Rs 11 Crore Demand in Santacruz

A shocking case has emerged from the Santacruz area, where a construction businessman was threatened with a ₹11 crore extortion demand by two unidentified individuals. The demands included ₹2 crore in cash, ₹4 crore in dollars, and 7-8 kilograms of gold. The Santacruz police have registered a case against the culprits and launched an investigation in collaboration with the Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell.

The complainant, a 47-year-old businessman residing in Santacruz with his family, runs a construction business. The incident occurred on Friday, January 3, at around 6 PM, while the businessman was working at his home. He received a phone call from an unknown number, where the caller identified himself as "Manjeet" and threatened to kill him and his family. The caller demanded ₹11 crore in extortion, to be paid in three installments: ₹2 crore in cash, ₹4 crore in dollars, and the rest in gold. The caller warned of dire consequences if the demands were not met before abruptly ending the call.

Initially, the businessman ignored the threat. However, he later received another threatening call from a different number, reiterating similar demands for money and gold. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, he approached the Santacruz police station and lodged a complaint.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified individuals for issuing death threats and demanding extortion. Authorities are tracing the mobile numbers used in the calls and assured swift action against the accused.