Mumbai Faces Poor Air Quality; Residents Urged to Limit Outdoor Exposure

Mumbai’s air quality has deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 157. Authorities have warned that such pollution levels may cause immediate discomfort for sensitive groups, while even healthy individuals could experience mild breathing issues and throat irritation. Residents are being advised to minimize prolonged outdoor activities as air pollution remains high across the city.

Officials have specifically cautioned children, elderly citizens, and individuals with respiratory conditions to avoid stepping outside during this period. The advisory recommends staying indoors as much as possible and postponing physical activities, since ongoing exposure to polluted air could worsen existing health problems.

The city has been experiencing dry and warm weather, with daytime temperatures reaching around 32°C and nighttime lows near 17°C. High humidity has added to the overall discomfort. Looking ahead, the forecast indicates generally clear skies over the coming week, though haze and partly cloudy conditions are expected around December 31 and January 1. No rainfall or severe weather warnings have been issued so far.