Mumbai Faces Surge in Malaria and Dengue Cases: Urgent Call to Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Sites

Mumbai is witnessing a rise in monsoon-related diseases despite the rains tapering off. The city's health department reports a significant increase in cases of malaria and dengue, both transmitted by mosquitoes. Authorities are urging residents to eliminate mosquito breeding sites in their surroundings to help curb the spread of these diseases.

An awareness campaign titled 'Bhag Mosquito Bhaag' has recently been launched across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This initiative highlights the role of stagnant water in fostering mosquito breeding, which leads to outbreaks of diseases such as dengue and hay fever. The campaign emphasizes that by eliminating these mosquito breeding sites, it is possible to control and reduce the incidence of these diseases.

Some patients are presenting with common symptoms like cold, fever, cough, and sore throat. However, after two to three days of blood testing, no specific diagnosis has been identified. Doctors are treating these cases symptomatically, suggesting a viral epidemic. Interestingly, while the illness typically resolves within three to four days, civic health workers note that patients are still experiencing persistent body aches.

Preventive Measures

Eliminate Waterlogging: Citizens should ensure that there is no waterlogging in their homes, around their properties, or in the vicinity of buildings. Stagnant water serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, as the female mosquito lays eggs in such environments.

Drain Stagnant Water: If stagnant water is discovered, it should be drained immediately. Care should be taken not to store water in tires, coconut shells, plastic bottles and lids, tree trunks, or fridge defrost trays. Additionally, regularly change the water in ornamental plants such as feng shui and money plants. To protect against mosquito bites, use mosquito nets or repellents during both day and night.