Mumbai: Fake Cops Use Sleight of Hand to Steal Rs 2 Lakh Gold Bangles from Elderly Woman

Two unidentified men posing as police officers deceived a 70-year-old woman and stole her gold bangles worth nearly Rs 2 lakh using sleight of hand. A case of cheating has been registered at the Charkop Police Station in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday morning when Godavari Singh, a resident of Malad, had gone to feed chapatis to a cow near New Link Road in Kandivali. While she was at the spot, two men on a motorcycle approached her and introduced themselves as police officers. Pretending to engage her in a casual conversation, they managed to distract her and deftly removed her gold bangles, which weighed around 30 grams and were valued at approximately Rs 1.95 lakh.

It was only after they left that Singh realised she had been duped. She later approached the Charkop Police Station and filed a complaint. Based on her statement, the police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 204 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the two unidentified accused.

Incidents involving impersonation of police officers to con elderly citizens are on the rise, officials have said. A senior police officer remarked that fraudsters often use age-old tricks that still prove effective, especially when they exploit the respect and fear people have for law enforcement.

"The moment someone claims to be a police officer, most people drop their guard and tend to trust them instantly. Fraudsters take advantage of this mindset," the officer said. Common ruses include warning about a recent theft and advising people to remove and safeguard their jewellery, or claiming that a local man is distributing sarees to women and asking them to show their jewellery as a condition.

In most cases, the culprits use verbal engagement and distraction tactics to switch or remove genuine ornaments, duping unsuspecting victims. In view of such cases, Mumbai Police have urged citizens—especially senior citizens—not to fall prey to such scams. They advised that anyone claiming to be a police officer must be asked to show valid identification, and people should refrain from believing or acting upon unverified claims.