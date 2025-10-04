Mumbai: Family Feud Escalates into Violent Attack, Man Left Critically Injured in Antop Hill

A heated dispute over alleged obscene remarks towards a woman led to a violent attack in Antop Hill late on Thursday night. A man identified as Suresh Devendra allegedly attacked his relative Murugan Devendra with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured. The incident took place around 11:45 pm in the Sion-Koliwada area.

According to police, Murugan sustained severe chest and abdominal injuries and collapsed on the spot. He was rushed by family members and local residents to Sion Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Soon after the attack, the accused Suresh fled the scene. However, while escaping, he was hit by a local train and sustained serious injuries. He too was admitted to Sion Hospital for treatment.

Investigations revealed that the dispute stemmed from Suresh allegedly making obscene comments and inappropriate suggestions to Murugan’s wife, even advising her to live with him. When Murugan learned of this, a heated argument broke out between the two on Thursday evening around 7 pm. Murugan reportedly thrashed Suresh during the altercation.

Later that night, the quarrel reignited. As tensions escalated, Murugan’s cousin Manoj Devendra tried to intervene and pacify them. However, before anyone could react, Suresh allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Murugan in the chest and abdomen, leaving him gravely injured.

Antop Hill Police immediately rushed to the spot after receiving information. Based on Manoj’s statement, police registered a case of attempt to murder and other relevant sections of the IPC against Suresh.

While a manhunt was launched for him, police later received information that Suresh had been injured after being struck by a local train. His condition is also said to be critical.

Police officials confirmed that both Murugan and Suresh are currently unfit to record their statements. Their statements will be taken once doctors declare them stable.