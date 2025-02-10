Mumbai: Family in Andheri Duped of ₹1.25 Crore in High-Return Investment Scam; Case Registered

In a shocking case from Andheri, three members of the same family were allegedly duped of over ₹1.25 crore after being lured into an investment scheme with promises of high-interest returns. The MIDC Police have registered a case of cheating and embezzlement against three accused individuals identified as Rohan Shinde, Hemali Shinde, and Sudip Shinde. Summons will soon be issued for their questioning, police officials confirmed.

The complainant, a 63-year-old retired woman residing in Andheri, became acquainted with the Shinde family four years ago. The accused convinced her, along with her son and daughter-in-law, to invest in a company, promising a monthly interest rate of 2.5%. They also claimed the company was planning to expand with nearly 100 branches across Maharashtra, offering even higher returns for larger investments.

Trusting their claims, the complainant and her family invested a total of ₹1.25 crore. However, instead of transferring the money into the company’s bank account, the accused directed the funds into their personal accounts.

While the investors received regular interest payments until February 2024, the payments abruptly stopped thereafter. Upon inquiring, the family noticed the accused started avoiding them. Repeated demands for the return of the invested amount were ignored, leading the complainant to file a police complaint.

Following a preliminary investigation, the MIDC Police registered a case against Rohan Shinde, Hemali Shinde, and Sudip Shinde for cheating and embezzlement. Further investigations are underway.