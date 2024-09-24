Mumbai: Fast Food Vendor Injured in Malad After Two Assailants Attack Him for Refusing to Give Free Bhelpuri

In a shocking incident in Malad West, Mumbai, a fast food vendor was brutally attacked after he refused to serve free bhelpuri to two young men. The assailants attacked the vendor with an iron rod, leaving him severely injured. The vendor, who runs a food stall, sustained serious injuries. Following the complaint, the Malad police have registered a case against one of the accused, identified as Avi, while the other remains unidentified, and efforts are underway to apprehend both.

According to officials at the Malad Police Station, on the evening of September 22, at around 8:30 PM, two youths approached the shop of the complainant, Shubham Gupta (18), located in the Liberty Garden area. They demanded bhelpuri from him, but when Shubham asked them to settle their previous dues first, the two accused became furious and started hurling abuses at him. In a fit of rage, they picked up an iron rod lying nearby and attacked Shubham. He sustained multiple injuries and was immediately rushed to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment.

The Malad Police registered a case under sections 115(2), 118(1),3(5) and 352 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and are currently investigating the matter.