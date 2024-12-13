Mumbai: FIR Against Four, Including MHADA Officials for Allegedly Selling Resident's Home

Mumbai police have registered a case against four individuals, including two MHADA officials, for the alleged illegal sale of a Thane resident’s home.

The complainant, Chandrakant Salunkhe (43), a resident of Thane, was allotted a house by MHADA in 1976. In 1998, Salunkhe moved to another location and rented out the house temporarily. However, for a long time, the house remained unoccupied. According to the complaint, the daughter-in-law of a neighbor in the same society, acting on her father-in-law's instructions, unlawfully occupied the house, transferred it to her name, and eventually sold it.

Salunkhe, with the help of his son, discovered during an investigation that forged documents were created to execute the illegal sale. Following this revelation, Salunkhe approached the court. Acting on court orders, Kherwadi police have registered a case in connection with the matter.

Further investigations are underway.