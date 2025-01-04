Mumbai Fire: 15-20 Hutments Destroyed in Bandra Blaze, No Injuries Reported

A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Bandra area on Saturday afternoon but was brought under control after one and a half hours of firefighting. No injuries were reported, but 15-20 hutments were gutted in the blaze.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire erupted at around 2:30 PM at ONGC Colony in Gnyaneshwar Nagar, Bandra East. Reports indicate that several huts were destroyed.

“The fire was confined to electric wiring, installations, wooden furniture, LPG cylinders, and household items over an area of approximately 1,500 square feet, affecting around 15-20 hutments,” said an MFB official. The fire was classified as Level 1, and four fire engines were deployed for firefighting operations. Police, local ward officers, and ambulances were also present at the scene.

With assistance from locals, the MFB successfully brought the fire under control by 4 PM.