Mumbai Fire: Blaze Breaks Out at Hotel in Kurla, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai Fire: A major blaze erupted at a hotel located in LBS Road Near Sheetal Talkies in Kurla, creating panic among the locals. According to PTI, the fire broke out in the afternoon of Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Following the incident, fire brigade reached the spot and tried to stop the blaze from spreading further.

Following the fire, a layer of thick smoke surrounded the nearby area. According to civic officials, fortunately no injuries have been reported in this incident. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Fire At Kurla LBS Road Near Sheetal Talkies

STORY | Fire erupts in Mumbai hotel; none hurt



READ:

Chakala Fire Incident

On Monday another fire incident was reported in South Mumbai, where a fire broke out at cloth shop. The shop is located on Chakala Street, opposite to Noori Tower in Memonwada. The blaze erupted at 1030 am and was confined to clothes and other materials in the shop.

After receiving the information, local police and fire brigade rush to the spot and douse the blaze. However, no casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. This was the second fire incident of the day in the metropolis. Earlier, a major blaze erupted at a corporate park in Chembur, located in the eastern suburbs. No injuries were reported in that incident.