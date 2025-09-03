Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Dadar Terminus Parking Area; No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

Mumbai Fire News: A fire broke out in the parking area near Platform 14 of Dadar Terminus on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. According to the reports, the blaze started near the boundary wall and was first noticed by the Deputy Station Manager, who tried to douse it with a fire extinguisher. The flames could not be contained immediately due to their intensity.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out at Dadar Terminus, near the boundary wall outside Platform 14, in the parking area. Firefighters arrived at the scene to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported. Further investigations are underway pic.twitter.com/cYm54B3uEd — IANS (@ians_india) September 3, 2025

Fire brigade units reached the spot soon after and brought the situation under control. No casualties or major injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been identified. Further investigations are underway.

On Friday afternoon, a fire erupted in Dattani Tower, a 12-storey residential building on Kora Kendra Road in Borivali West. The blaze started in flat number 73 on the seventh floor and spread to the eighth floor. Officials said the fire was limited to electric wiring, installations, furniture, and household items in an area of about 1,200 square feet.

According to reports, sparks from an air conditioning unit triggered the incident. Clothes placed below the AC caught fire. A woman living in the flat attempted to use an extinguisher but failed, and the couple then alerted the fire brigade before evacuating. Some residents used the staircase to move out, while others remained inside their flats.