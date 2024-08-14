Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Industrial Premises in Jogeshwari

A fire broke out on the first floor of a three-story building named Ruchi in Mubmai's Jogeshwari on Tuesday (August 13). According to the information, the blaze erupted at around 10:43 PM in Saraf Kaskar Industries.

After receiving the information, the Mumbai Fire Brigade dispatched four fire engines, one foam tender, two jumbo tankers, one water tanker, and one quick response vehicle to the scene. An ambulance was also sent as a precautionary measure.

The fire was brought under control by 10:47 PM. No injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.