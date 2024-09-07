Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Residential Building in Kurla (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a residential building in Mumbai's Kurla area on Saturday, September 7. According to the information, the blaze erupted at a residence apartment located in the Nehru Nagar area at the Savera building in the Kurla East area.

After receiving the information, local police and fire engines rushed to the spot, and a dousing operation was underway. Currently, no reports of injuries or casualties have been reported. More details are awaited in the incident.

Visuals From the Area

KURLA: A sudden cloud of smoke. Possibly a residential fire in a building near Kurla. Entire nehru nagar in smoke. #kurla@mumbaimatterz@MumbaiLiveNews@MTPHereToHelppic.twitter.com/gMk25wc1Bz — Madhur Nigam (@madhur8594) September 7, 2024

The flames were doused within half an hour. According to a release issued by the civic body, the fire started in the duct on the fourth floor of Savera Heights in Nehru Nagar around 2:30 p.m.