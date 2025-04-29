Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Croma Showroom in Bandra; 15 Fire Engines Deployed (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at a Croma showroom in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday morning, April 29. After receiving the information, 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot and engaged in firefighting operations. As of now, no injuries or casualties have been reported, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The blaze erupted in a Link Square Mall located on Linking Road in Bandra West. Due to the incident, vehicular traffic in the area was affected.

Visuals from the Spot

Huge Fire broke at linking road near Mitron/TAP Bldg Bandra.. People travelling that side be careful..#Mumbai#bandra#Mumbainewspic.twitter.com/KRp8ll8vRG — Crime Master Gogo (PARODY) 🇮🇳 (@vipul2777) April 29, 2025

Videos shared by residents show that the upper area of the showroom is fully gutted in the blaze, and huge flames of fire and clouds of black smoke were seen coming out from the structure. Chaos in the area was also reported as 15 fire engines as on the lane in at Link Square Mall created jams on the road.

As per the information, the blaze erupted at around 4.10 am at the Croma showroom located in Link Square mall, a three-storey electronic building on the Linking Road in the Bandra West area of Mumbai. The fire incident was first classified as a Level I fire at 4.19 am, and later it was declared Level II at around 4.30 am, and was later declared Level II at 4.50 am, which was the highest severity.

आज पहाटे लिंक स्क्वेअर मॉल लिंकिंग रोड वांद्रे पश्चिम येथे मॉलला आग लागली असून सदर मॉल या आगीमध्ये जळून खाक झालेला आहे pic.twitter.com/khZlqciyr8 — amol gajanan pawar (@amolgajananpaw1) April 29, 2025

The fire was first confined to the basement of the building and later quickly spread to the upper floor, engulfing the entire building within hours. The building includes three basement levels, a ground floor, and three upper floors. Several rescue agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, Adani Electricity, and the Public Works Department (PWD), are currently at the site.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. This is the second major fire in the city after the blaze erupted at an Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at Ballard Estate area in Mumbai. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received the call about the fire at the Kaiser-I-Hind building on Currimbhoy Road, where the ED office is situated. The fire broke out at around 2.30 am on Sunday night.

The fire was upgraded to Level II at around 3.30 despite firefighting operations. A civic official said the fire was confined to the fourth floor of the five-storey building. Eight fire engines were deployed at the spot and brought the blaze under control after several hours of struggle.