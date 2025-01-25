Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Khadakpada Furniture Market in Goregaon East, 8 Fire Engines at Spot (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at the Khadakpada Furniture Market near the Raheja Building in Goregaon East under the Dindoshi jurisdiction, Mumbai, on Saturday, January 25. The incident was reported to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Fire Brigade (BMC's MFB) at 11:19 am.

According to the information, the fire initially declared as a Level I incident, was quickly escalated to Level II at 11:24 am due to its severity. The fire is currently confined to 5-6 shops within the furniture market.

A Level-II fire broke out at the Khadakpada Furniture Market in Goregaon East, with flames confined to 5-6 units. BMC's fire brigade swiftly responded with multiple teams on-site. No injuries have been reported so far#LokmatTimes#GoregaonFire#FurnitureMarketFire#MumbaiFirepic.twitter.com/9y9CqTIHn6 — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) January 25, 2025

In a shared video it can be seen huge clouds of black smoke blowing out from the area, and it is visible from at least 1 kilometre. After receiving the information, eight fire engines rushed to the spot. However, due to the intensity of the blaze, additional fire engines were called in and dousing operations were underway by firefighters. Local police also reached the spot to control the situation as chaos in the area erupted.