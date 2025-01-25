Fire breaks out in two parked vehicles at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Jan 25 A fire broke out early on Saturday morning in two vehicles parked along the main road leading to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 A.M. near Sector 2 when a Maruti Ertiga caught fire.

Fire services officer Vishal Yadav confirmed that fire brigades acted swiftly to contain the blaze, ensuring no casualties were reported.

"We received a call about a Maruti Ertiga on fire near Sardar Patel Seva Sansthan. Six fire brigades and water tenders were dispatched, and the fire was controlled promptly," Yadav told IANS.

He added that a second vehicle, a Hyundai Venue parked close to the Ertiga, was partially burnt. Despite the proximity of slums in the area, quick action by the fire department prevented the fire from spreading further.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but preliminary suspicion points to extreme heat as a possible factor.

This incident follows a fire last week at the Maha Kumbh Mela site caused by the explosion of two gas cylinders inside a tent. The chaos and panic that ensued were quickly brought under control due to timely rescue operations.

In last week's incident, the fire occurred in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh venue when a small cylinder leaked during tea preparation. The resulting explosion destroyed several tents and essential items, including beds, cots, blankets, chairs, and tables.

Fire trucks stationed at the venue for the large-scale event were able to contain the blaze swiftly, preventing any casualties. Authorities also evacuated people from nearby tents as a precautionary measure.

Drones were deployed to monitor the situation, providing real-time aerial views to aid in coordinating firefighting efforts. This proactive approach ensured efficient crisis management and minimal damage.

