Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Naval Dockyard, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out on the evening of July 21, 2024, aboard an Indian Naval Ship that was undergoing refit at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The fire was detected by the ship's duty staff while carrying out routine maintenance work onboard the ship. The ship's fire fighting team immediately commenced fire fighting action and was augmented by the fire brigade from Naval dockyard, Mumbai and other units in vicinity.

"The fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported in the incident. An inquiry has been ordered by the Naval authorities to investigate into the incident,” an Indian Navy spokesperson said.