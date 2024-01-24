Mumbai Blaze: Two Major Fires Erupt in a Goregaon Highrise and an Industrial Complex, No Casualties

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in an industrial complex in Goregaon, Mumbai. At least eight fire engines have reached the spot. The fire broke out in the Asmi Industrial Complex in Goregaon near the Ram Mandir railway station bridge. The fire is so severe that the road leading to the railway station has been closed as a precaution. Fire engines have arrived at the spot to extinguish the fire. However, due to the railway station area, there is a huge crowd of people at the spot.



Watch Video:



Maharashtra | A fire broke out at Asmi Industrial Complex, in Goregaon West, Mumbai. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. No injuries/casualties reported: Brihunmumbai Municipal Corporation https://t.co/ntMXKncCAwpic.twitter.com/fOC57igveI — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

Several videos of the fire have surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). The videos show tall flames and thick clouds of black smoke rising from the area. According to reports, the fire broke out in the shops on level-3 of the Asmi Industrial Complex near Mrinaltai Gore flyover on Wednesday (January 24) evening. Diesel warehouses and scrap shops were burnt to ashes in the fire. Following the incident, the Mrinaltai Gore flyover was closed to vehicular traffic. No casualties were reported in the fire incident.

It is said that the fire broke out due to chemicals in the area where the fire broke out. While some have said that the fire broke out in the gas godown. The cause of the fire is not yet clear. However, seeing the fierce form of the fire, a lot of black smoke is coming out. There is no information yet about what caused this fire and whether there was any loss of life due to this fire.

Earlier in the evening, another fire broke out on the 26th floor penthouse in a luxury highrise Anmol Pride in Goregaon west. While here, too, no one was reported as injured, the building was fully evacuated with local MLA Vidya Thakur rushing to the spot. Both fires occurring near Western Express Highway and SV Road threw traffic out of gear leading massive traffic jams.