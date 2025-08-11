Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Bata Showroom In Chembur

A minor Level-1 blaze broke out early Monday morning at a Bata showroom in Chembur, damaging its electrical systems, shoe inventory, false ceiling, and other fittings. Authorities received the first alert at 4:35 am, with a follow-up update at 8:35 am. The fire impacted roughly 2,000 square feet of the ground floor and part of the basement within a commercial structure at Shiv Ashish CHS, near Malhar Hotel. The building comprises a basement, ground level, and seven upper floors. Fire officials swiftly mobilised resources to contain the situation before it escalated.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade dispatched several firefighting units, assisted by local police, BMC ward staff, 108 ambulance teams, PWD workers, and Adani Electricity personnel. Their coordinated efforts ensured the flames were fully brought under control and extinguished by 7:50 am, preventing any injuries. The exact cause of the incident has yet to be determined. The affected site has been identified as the Bata showroom at Shiv Ashish CHS, Road No. 19, Plot No. 10, Chembur. Authorities are continuing to assess the extent of the damage, and additional updates are expected.