Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Poonam Chamber Building in Worli (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 15, 2024): A massive fire broke out at Poonam Chambers CHS, located opposite Atria Mall on Annie Besant Road in Worli, on the morning of Sunday. According to reports, the incident occurred around at 11:00 AM. Fire and emergency services were quickly mobilised to the scene.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire broke out in the Poonam Chamber building located in the Worli area of Mumbai. Ten Fire Brigade vehicles arrived at the scene and are working to control the blaze. As of now, there have been no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is still unknown pic.twitter.com/E3942ux0kT — IANS (@ians_india) December 15, 2024

Initial reports from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) suggest that the fire was limited to the second-floor office of the seven-storey commercial building.

Emergency response teams from multiple agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, BEST, 108 Ambulance services, and ward staff, were deployed to tackle the situation. These teams are working together to control the fire and stop it from spreading to other parts of the building.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray also arrived at the fire site to assess the situation and extend support. He also interacted with the firefighters.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray arrived at the site of the fire in the Poonam Chambers building in Mumbai's Worli area. pic.twitter.com/I0DU8HmRte — IANS (@ians_india) December 15, 2024

There have been no reports of injuries so far, and the cause of the fire remains unknown. Firefighting efforts are still ongoing.