Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Poonam Chamber Building in Worli (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 15, 2024 01:25 PM2024-12-15T13:25:56+5:302024-12-15T13:36:55+5:30

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 15, 2024): A massive fire broke out at Poonam Chambers CHS, located opposite Atria Mall on Annie Besant Road in Worli, on the morning of Sunday. According to reports, the incident occurred around at 11:00 AM. Fire and emergency services were quickly mobilised to the scene.

Initial reports from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) suggest that the fire was limited to the second-floor office of the seven-storey commercial building.

Emergency response teams from multiple agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, BEST, 108 Ambulance services, and ward staff, were deployed to tackle the situation. These teams are working together to control the fire and stop it from spreading to other parts of the building.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray also arrived at the fire site to assess the situation and extend support. He also interacted with the firefighters.

There have been no reports of injuries so far, and the cause of the fire remains unknown. Firefighting efforts are still ongoing.

 

 

 

 

