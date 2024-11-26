Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Residential Building in Kalyan West (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 26, 2024): A massive fire broke out in a residential building in Wayle Nagar, Kalyan West, on Tuesday evening. The blaze erupted on the second-last floor of the Vertex Sky Villas and quickly spread to the floor above, according to a video shared on social media.

Fire at vertex wayle Nagar Kalyan West pic.twitter.com/MwH5neS69H — Praful Kalpana (@kalpana_rana) November 26, 2024

According to regional media reports, firefighters from the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) have arrived at the scene with fire engines to control the blaze. Residents have been evacuated to safer areas. Efforts to bring the fire under control are ongoing, and a crowd has gathered at the site. No injuries have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.