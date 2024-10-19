Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Santoshi Mata Temple in Chembur Camp Area (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 19, 2024): A massive fire broke out at the Santoshi Mata Temple in the Chembur camp area around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday. Four fire engines were quickly dispatched to the scene after reports of the blaze were received.

Firefighters have since brought the fire under control, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

UPDATED WITH CORRECTION | Maharashtra: A fire broke out at Santoshi Mata Temple in Mumbai's Chembur Camp area earlier today. The fire is under control, and no casualty was reported.



According to reports, several devotees were present at the temple when the fire suddenly broke out. Devotees rushed out of the temple as soon as the fire started. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown.