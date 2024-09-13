Mumbai Fire: Woman Dies After Massive Blaze Erupts at Opal Apartment in Mulund

A massive fire broke out on the 9th floor of a residential building in the Mulund area of Mumbai on Friday, September 13. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a woman died in the incident. After receiving the information, fire brigades and local police reached the spot to douse the fire.

Maharashtra | A woman died after a fire broke out on the 9th floor of Opal Apartment in the Mulund area of ​​Mumbai. Firefighting operation underway: BMC — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2024

As per the reports, the blaze erupted in a high-rise resident tail building at around 12.30 pm on LBS Marg in Mulund on Friday. A 68-year-old woman, identified as SM Anandi, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. As per the reports, firefighting and rescue operations are underway at the site.