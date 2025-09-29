Mumbai: Fired Employee Attacks Medical Shop Staff with Knife At Malabar Hill

A shocking incident has come to light in the Malabar Hill area where a former employee, enraged over losing his job, attacked a medical shop employee with a knife in an attempt to kill him. The Malabar Hill Police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

According to police, the incident took place on September 29, between 8:10 am and 8:30 am, at Noble Plus Medical Shop on Nepean Sea Road. The complainant, Vikram Sukhdev Mandal (36), told police that the accused, Nagesh Kumar Madanlal Baghele (43), had been recently dismissed from his job. Holding a grudge, Baghele arrived at the shop armed with a knife and launched a deadly attack on Mandal.

When Mandal tried to resist, the accused attempted to stab him in the neck and abdomen. In the scuffle, Mandal suffered severe injuries to his hand and thumb. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where doctors confirmed his condition to be stable.

The Malabar Hill Police have booked Baghele under Sections 109, 333, 115(2), and 352 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.