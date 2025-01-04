Mumbai Firing Incident: Man Shot Dead Outside Mira Road Shopping Centre

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 4, 2025): A 35-year-old man was shot dead outside a shopping centre near Mira Road railway station late Friday night.

The victim, identified as Shams Sabried Ansari, also known as Sonu, was a local vendor who sold goods in the Shanti Shopping Centre B Wing area of Mira Road. Shams had closed his store and was standing outside between 9:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. when the attack occurred.

An unidentified assailant, with their face covered by cloth, approached Shams and shot him in the head at close range. He died on the spot. The attacker fled immediately after the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Gaikwad, Senior Inspector Amar Jagdale of the Naya Nagar police station, and Inspector Aviraj Kurade of the Mira Bhayander Crime Branch, along with their teams, arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting.

Read Also | Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Killed in Fight Over Marathi vs Bhojpuri Song at New Year Party in Mira Road

The Naya Nagar police are investigating the case, with officers and crime branch personnel actively searching for the suspect.

Sources revealed that Shams was a witness in a case and had received threats prior to the incident. He had reportedly filed a police complaint regarding the threats. Investigators suspect the involvement of a local resident named Yusuf, who is now a person of interest.

Eyewitnesses at the scene alleged that Yusuf had earlier reported threats to his own life. Police are working to trace Yusuf as part of the ongoing investigation.

A case is being registered at the Naya Nagar police station. Further details are awaited.