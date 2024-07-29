Mumbai Firing Incident: Two Arrested for Firing Shots into Air to Spread Terror in Dharavi

A shooting incident occurred in the Dharavi area early Monday morning when a person with a handkerchief tied over his face fired a bullet, causing panic among the residents. Fortunately, no one was injured. However, a bullet was found at the scene, prompting the Dharavi police to swing into action and arrest two individuals in connection with the incident.

The police revealed that the informant of this incident was actually one of the accused. The suspect had orchestrated the firing to spread terror in the locality and had himself informed the Mumbai Police control room about the incident.

The incident took place around 3:30 AM on Monday in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Dharavi. A person with a handkerchief over his face was seen loitering near Vaibhav Building in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar before he fired a shot and fled. Following the incident, the police arrested two accused: Mohammad Shahnawaz Mohammad Aslam Sheikh (27) and Mohammad Alam Mubarak Ali Alam (24).

Mohammad Shahnawaz, who initially reported the incident, informed the Mumbai Police main control room at 3:53 AM that an unidentified person had fired a shot near Maharashtra Junction on the main road in Dharavi and requested immediate police assistance. Acting swiftly, the police inspected the scene and seized an empty KF 7.65 mm bullet shell and a metal bullet. A case was then registered at Dharavi Police Station under the Maharashtra Police Act 135, Section 37 (1) (A) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 3, 25, and 27 of the Arms Act.

The police investigation revealed that Shahnawaz, a resident of Kalyanwadi, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, had instructed his associate Alam to fire a country-made pistol early in the morning to instill fear in the area. After the shot was fired, Shahnawaz himself called the police to report the incident. Given the gravity of the situation, Dharavi police promptly arrived at the scene, conducted an investigation, and recovered an empty shell of a 7.65 mm cartridge and a metal bullet.

Without any CCTV footage from the immediate vicinity of the incident, the police examined footage from nearby areas. During intense questioning, Shahnawaz confessed to his role in the crime, admitting that he had instructed Alam to fire the shot to create terror. Consequently, both Shahnawaz and Alam were arrested by the police.