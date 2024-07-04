Mumbai Flyover Slab Collapses: Portion of Flyover Falls on Moving Car Near Andheri's Gundavali Metro Station (Watch Video)

A portion of a flyover slab in Mumbai's Andheri area collapsed onto a moving car on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred near the Gundavali metro rail station on the Western Express Highway at around 3:20 PM, according to civic officials.

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries. The slab landed on the car's bonnet, damaging its front part. Emergency services, including the fire brigade, police, and local ward officials, arrived swiftly at the scene to manage the situation and conduct relief work. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collapse.