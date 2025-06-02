Mumbai: Foreign National Held with Cocaine Worth Over ₹51 Crore at Mumbai Airport

Acting on specific intelligence, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport intercepted a foreign national on Sunday and recovered cocaine worth over ₹51 crore.

According to official sources, the individual was stopped for a detailed examination upon arrival at the airport. During his personal search, officers recovered four packets of white powder concealed in an ortho waist belt and calf supporters worn by the passenger.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport intercepted a foreign national on Sunday and recovered cocaine worth over ₹51 crore.

According to official sources, the individual was stopped for a detailed examination upon arrival at the airport. During his personal search, officers recovered four packets of white powder concealed in an ortho waist belt and calf supporters worn by the passenger.

Field tests conducted on the seized substance confirmed it to be cocaine. The total net weight of the recovered narcotics was found to be 5,194 grams. Officials estimate its illicit market value at approximately ₹51.94 crore.

Following the seizure, the accused was arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to trace the origin of the contraband and identify any individuals or international syndicates involved in the smuggling operation.