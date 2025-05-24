Mumbai: Four Arrested for Extortion at Kalbadevi Construction Site, Later Granted Bail

The LT Marg Police have arrested four individuals in connection with a case of alleged extortion at a construction site in the Kalbadevi area. The accused had reportedly entered the site, abused and assaulted the complainant, and demanded money in exchange for allowing the construction work to continue. The police had registered a case of extortion and intimidation under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. All four accused were later granted bail by the court on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

The complainant, Nisar Qureshi (44), a resident of Jogeshwari, works as a supervisor at the construction site in Kalbadevi. On May 19, a group of seven to eight men approached the site and presented a visiting card bearing the name of political leader Rohit Gupta. Claiming to be Mathadi workers, they insisted that all work at the site must be routed through them.

Qureshi asked them to return the next day. On their return, some members of the group again entered the site and asked to meet the contractor. They were stopped at the entrance, where they threatened that if any work was to be done, a payment of Rs 25,000 must be made. They warned of dire consequences, including death threats, if the demand was not met. The group allegedly abused Qureshi and physically assaulted him using hands, feet, and a helmet.

Based on Qureshi’s complaint, the LT Marg Police registered a case under BNS Sections 308(4), 118(1), 351(3), and 191(3). Two accused, Dashrath Pandey and local political functionary Rohit Gupta, were arrested on May 21. Later, Jayesh Valantra and Aditya Naidu were also taken into custody. All four were produced before the court on Saturday.

The complainant also submitted a written statement to the court stating he had no objection to their release and that they were not involved in the incident. After hearing both sides, the court granted bail to all four accused on a surety of Rs 10,000 each.

Further investigation in the case is underway by the LT Marg Police.