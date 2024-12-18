Mumbai: Four Booked for Using Fake Documents to Obtain US Visa at American Consulate

A case of fraud has been registered against four individuals, including a Gujarat resident and three agents, for attempting to obtain a U.S. visa using fake documents at the American consulate. Initial investigations suggest that the agents provided the fabricated documents to the accused individual. The BKC police are currently investigating the matter.

The primary accused, Niranjan Patel (36), hails from Mehsana district in Gujarat. Patel had been attempting to secure a U.S. visa for several days. On Monday, he appeared for an interview at the U.S. consulate. During the verification of the documents he submitted, officials identified discrepancies.

Further interrogation revealed that Patel had previously applied for a Canadian visa, during which he submitted a fake U.S. visa, leading to his application being rejected. Upon discovering this, consulate officials conducted a detailed inquiry, during which Patel admitted to submitting fake documents to secure a U.S. visa.

When questioned about the source of the forged documents, Patel disclosed that they were provided by three agents named Sonal, Uday Rawal, and Piyushkumar Patel. He stated that these agents had assured him of securing a U.S. visa.

Assistant Regional Security Officer James Billington filed a complaint with the BKC police against Patel and the three agents. Following this, the police registered a case under various sections for preparing and submitting fake documents and attempting to commit fraud. The police have confirmed that further investigations are underway.