Mumbai: Four Rizvi College Students Drown During Picnic in Maharashtra Reservoir

Four students from Rizvi College in Mumbai's Bandra tragically drowned during a college picnic in Maharashtra. The students, all members of the National Cadet Corps, were bathing in a river when the unfortunate incident occurred.

One student was in distress and drowning when three others courageously jumped into the water to rescue him. Tragically, all four individuals succumbed to the incident. The deceased have been identified as Eklavya Singh (18), Ishant Yadav (19), Aakash Dharmdas (26), and Ranath Mahdu Banda (18). The families of the victims have been notified. Thirty-seven students were visiting Sai Dam near Pokharwadi in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district when the accident occurred around 3 pm.

Assisted by the rescue team, the bodies were recovered from the water and transported to the rural hospital. Visuals from the scene depicted divers retrieving the victims' bodies from the water reservoir.

