Mumbai: Fraud Case of Rs 1.26 Crore Diamond Embezzlement Unfolds in Bandra

In a shocking case of embezzlement, diamonds worth Rs 1.26 crore, intended for sale by a private diamond company in the Bandra area, have reportedly been misappropriated. The BKC Police have registered a case of fraud and embezzlement against two diamond brokers, identified as Ashok Tulsi Bhai Lukhi and Anil Tulsi Bhai Lukhi. A special operation is underway to apprehend these suspects, who are currently absconding.

Sanjay Jayram Bhai Bodra, a resident of Malabar Hill and a sales executive at R Jay Kumar & Co., filed the complaint. His company’s headquarters are located at FC Tower, opposite the Bharat Diamond Bourse, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). On October 20, brokers Ashok and Anil Lukhi visited his office and, by citing well-known diamond traders as references, gained his trust, claiming these traders sought high-quality diamonds that would fetch excellent prices. Using this pretext, they obtained diamonds worth Rs 1.26 crore from the company, promising payment within a week after the sale.

However, even after a week, neither broker returned with the diamonds, nor did they remit any payment to the company. Repeated attempts to contact the duo proved futile as they ignored all communication and eventually switched off their mobile phones. Realizing the brokers had absconded with the diamonds, Sanjay Bodra lodged a formal complaint with the BKC Police.

Following verification of the complaint, police registered a case of fraud and embezzlement against Ashok and Anil Lukhi. Authorities are currently investigating whether the accused might have similarly defrauded other diamond traders under the guise of sales. The search for these absconding suspects is ongoing, and police are actively working to bring them to justice.