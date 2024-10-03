Mumbai Fraud News: Khar Businessman Duped of ₹2.50 Crore by Con Artist

A shocking case has surfaced where a fraudster duped a finance provider in Khar of ₹2.50 crore. The Santacruz police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

According to the Santacruz police, the complainant, Nihar, a 40-year-old businessman residing with his family in Khar, owns a company that provides financial services. In October 2022, Nihar met a man named Manish Trehan through a broker. Trehan claimed to be running a company in partnership with his wife and that they were into advertising and editing work.

Trehan expressed the need for ₹2 crore to expand his business and promised to return the amount, including interest, within a year. Trusting his words, Nihar transferred ₹2 crore online to Trehan. After a year had passed, Nihar approached Trehan to recover the money. Trehan then visited Nihar’s office, accompanied by a broker and a man named Satwant Singh.

Trehan introduced Singh as an executive working for a large company. He revealed that the ₹2 crore taken from Nihar had been invested in a film project, which was near completion. However, he requested an additional ₹50 lakh, claiming that without this amount, the entire investment in the film would be lost. Trehan assured that once the movie was completed, it would be sold to Amazon Prime, and Nihar would receive the full amount with interest within six months.

Trusting Trehan once again, Nihar handed over ₹50 lakh. However, Trehan failed to return the money as promised. After waiting for a considerable time with no repayment from either Trehan or Satwant Singh, Nihar approached the Santacruz Police Station and lodged a complaint.

The police have registered the case and are conducting further investigations into the matter.

