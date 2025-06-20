Mumbai: Frequent Power Cuts in Mahim Hit Elderly, Water Supply, and Net Access

The BMC roads department's decision to deny BEST energy division permission to dig into concrete roads in order to install necessary underground power connections has drawn considerable criticism from a group of Mahim West residents, reported The Times Of India. Sections of Mahim West frequently experience prolonged power outages, which interfere with day-to-day activities, said the residents of the area to TOI. Yusuf Dossani said the BEST electricity department says it cannot upgrade the underground cables because the BMC won't permit road digging, even after numerous follow-ups. Our neighbourhood experiences frequent power outages, which impact the functioning of elevators, oxygen delivery for senior citizens, water supply from pumps, and internet connectivity, he said.

Farooque Dhala, a resident, has requested assistance from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He said they urge the Deputy CM to step in and direct the BMC Road Department to give BEST prompt authorisation for the electrical improvements. This is a public safety problem, not merely a civic one.

Hani Baray, a fellow resident, expressed his concerns and said because of the outdated infrastructure, there is also a persistent dread of electric shocks and fire. "No one seems to be taking responsibility for this, which is a serious safety concern," he told TOI.

Oxygen to patients' net connectivity, and water pumps not functioning are concerns raised by the citizens, the report added. According to the existing cement concrete road regulation, newly built roads cannot be excavated for at least a few years after they are laid, a roads department official said, the report added. "We notify all utility agencies, including those in charge of gas lines, electrical cables, water pipes, and telecom infrastructure, before we start any roadworks, requesting that they finish any utility laying or upgrading beforehand. To maintain longevity and prevent frequent disruptions, a cement concrete road is intended to be left undisturbed once it is laid, the official added.

The official did, however, add that the issue may be re-examined in the rare instances of significant public annoyance, such as an emergency or significant electricity outage. The report stated that the official said they are willing to talk if there is an urgent necessity. However, such a decision would require authorisation from higher levels and several departments.

A representative of BEST told the media outlet, "As far as road digging is concerned, we follow strict standards - taking proper permission and also studying maps of all utilities before any cable laying work is carried out. They have emergency response teams that respond to power outages around the island metropolis."