Mumbai: Fugitive Jeweller Birju Salla Arrested in ₹12.77 Crore Fraud Case by Economic Offences Wing

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has arrested jeweller Birju Kishor Kumar Salla in a ₹12.77 crore cheating case. Salla, who had been absconding for several weeks, was tracked down to a hotel in Gujarat, where he was staying under a false identity to evade arrest.

After his arrest, Salla was brought to Mumbai and produced before the court, which remanded him to police custody till July 5.

According to investigators, Salla fraudulently obtained gold, silver, and diamond jewellery worth crores of rupees from another jeweller by misusing business trust. He neither returned the goods nor made any payments and subsequently went underground. The case was registered at LT Marg Police Station on June 10.

The EOW is currently interrogating Salla to ascertain whether he has committed similar offences elsewhere. Officials are also exploring legal avenues to recover the losses incurred by the complainant.

This is not Salla’s first brush with controversy. He was previously convicted and jailed for planting a fake hijack threat on a flight departing from Ahmedabad, an incident that made national headlines.

The investigation is ongoing, and further revelations are expected in the coming days.