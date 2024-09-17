Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Prays at Residence Before Idol’s Immersion (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence Tuesday ahead of the idol’s immersion. A video shared by ANI showed the leaders showering flowers on the deity from a stage.

Video footage shared by ANI showed Shinde playing the dhol outside his home.

Earlier, Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attended the Ganpati immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan were also present.

Ganpati Bappa, the cherished deity of Maharashtra, is being immersed after a 10-day stay. Mumbai saw a massive turnout of devotees, with thousands filling the streets for the immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja on the final day of Ganeshotsav.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which began on September 7, concludes today, September 17, with Ganesh Visarjan or Anant Chaturdashi.