Mumbai Ganesh Festival 2024: 89 Mobile Phones Stolen During Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala, 5 Arrested

As Mumbai prepares for the Ganesh Festival 2024, large Ganpati idols are being set up across various mandaps in the city. However, the massive crowds on the streets during this time, especially during the big Ganpati immersions, have led to an increase in thefts, with opportunistic thieves taking advantage of the bustling festival environment.

On Saturday, August 31, the first look of the much-anticipated Ganpati idol from Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani was revealed. The famous pandal in the Parel area of South Mumbai showcased its Ganpati idol on its official social media platforms, including Instagram, ahead of Ganeshotsav 2024. The unveiling was marked by a grand procession and a large crowd. The thieves took advantage of this procession, and according to the reports, a total of 89 mobile phones were stolen. The complaint has been registered in Kala Chowki, Lalbagh area and police have arrested 5 people. Police have ceased total 12 phones from thieves.

Kala chowki police team is currently looking under this matter. Further information will be updated.