Mumbai Gas Leak Incident: One Dead, Two Injured After Inhaling Toxic Fumes in Andheri Industrial Area

Mumbai: A shocking gas leak incident reported in Andheri industrial area on Saturday November 22, 2025 evening. In this incident, one dead, two Hospitalised after inhaling toxic Fumes. This incident has created a tense environment in surrounding areas.

Mumbai local train services were disrupted as a massive fire broke out at the Navrang Compound near Mahim Railway Phatak and Noor Restaurant, close to Senapati Bapat Road on 60 Feet Road in Dharavi on Saturday afternoon, November 22. Mumbai Fire Bridge (MFB) declared a Level-I fire at around 12.32 pm.

According to information, at least four fire engines of MFB have been dispatched to the spot from Dadar, Bandra Kurla Complex and Shivaji Park fire stations to douse the blaze. MFB swiftly deployed its teams alongside the police, 108 ambulance, and ward staff from the BMC. However, no casualties have been reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is still uncertain and will be investigated after cooling operations.