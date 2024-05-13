Mumbai: Ghatkopar Hoarding That Collapsed Was Illegal, Owner Booked

The hoarding that collapsed at a Ghatkopar, injuring at least 35 persons on Monday following stormy winds, is found to have been illegal. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is said to have issued a notice to the owner barely two days ago, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and ex MP Kirit Somaiya told media. The owner, whose identity is yet not revealed, has been booked by the police for causing harm to people.

The tragic incident occurred at a Petrol pump in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, when the hoarding collapsed, trapping approximately 80 vehicles. So far, about 51 individuals are rescued. The 35 injured individuals have been rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for treatment. Over 100 people are still feared to be trapped and rescue operations are underway to remove them as soon as possible.

The latest update from the weather department at 5.39 pm indicates that thunder clouds are approaching Mumbai, Pune, and Satara. In Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, the sky is currently overcast with moderately intense clouds, resulting in heavy rains and dust storms.

The Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division in the Western Railway has issued a tweet warning commuter about a 15–20-minute delay in the train schedule due to the weather conditions.