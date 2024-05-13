Mumbai Billboard Collapse: Several Trapped After Structure Collapses in Ghatkopar Due to Storms and Rains; Video Surfaces
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 13, 2024 05:29 PM2024-05-13T17:29:40+5:302024-05-13T17:48:42+5:30
A large outdoor advertising hoarding fell on a metal sheet roof (patra shed) in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday, May 13, 2024, after a sudden dust storm swept through the city. The incident occurred around 4:30 PM near the Police Ground Petrol Pump on the Eastern Express Highway, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).
Visuals of Outdoor Hoarding Fall in Ghatkopar's Pantnagar
Petrol Station Tragedy: Billboard Collapse in Pantnagar, Ghatkopar East, Leaves Several Trapped; Rescue Operations Initiated. Video Source Obtained.#LokmatTimes#GhatkoparTragedy#BillboardAccident#PantnagarEmergencypic.twitter.com/tBFTBys5H5— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 13, 2024
Initial reports suggest that people may be trapped under the debris, with some eyewitnesses claiming there could be as many as a couple hundred. Search and rescue operations are currently underway by the MFB, police, and 108 ambulances. As of 4:49 PM, Rajawadi Hospital has reported receiving seven injured patients from the incident. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.
