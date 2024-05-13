Mumbai Billboard Collapse: Several Trapped After Structure Collapses in Ghatkopar Due to Storms and Rains; Video Surfaces

A large outdoor advertising hoarding fell on a metal sheet roof (patra shed) in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Monday, May 13, 2024, after a sudden dust storm swept through the city. The incident occurred around 4:30 PM near the Police Ground Petrol Pump on the Eastern Express Highway, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

Visuals of Outdoor Hoarding Fall in Ghatkopar's Pantnagar

Initial reports suggest that people may be trapped under the debris, with some eyewitnesses claiming there could be as many as a couple hundred. Search and rescue operations are currently underway by the MFB, police, and 108 ambulances. As of 4:49 PM, Rajawadi Hospital has reported receiving seven injured patients from the incident. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.