Mumbai-Goa Highway Block: Roadblock from July 11–13; Check Alternate Routes

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 11, 2024 11:26 AM2024-07-11T11:26:52+5:302024-07-11T11:27:13+5:30

Vehicular movement on the Mumbai-Goa highway at Pui village in Roha taluka, Raigad, will be halted for two hours ...

Mumbai-Goa Highway Block: Roadblock from July 11–13; Check Alternate Routes | Mumbai-Goa Highway Block: Roadblock from July 11–13; Check Alternate Routes

Mumbai-Goa Highway Block: Roadblock from July 11–13; Check Alternate Routes

Vehicular movement on the Mumbai-Goa highway at Pui village in Roha taluka, Raigad, will be halted for two hours each in the morning (6 am to 8 am) and afternoon (2 pm to 4 pm) from July 11 to 13. This closure is necessary to facilitate the placement of girders for the under-construction Mhaisdara bridge.

Alternative Routes for Travel from Mumbai to Goa
Route via Bhise Khind-Roha-Kolad:

  • From Wakan Phata, take the Bhise Khind-Roha-Kolad road.
  • Re-enter the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Route via Pali-Rawalje:

  • From Wakan Phata, divert via Pali-Rawalje-Kolad.
  • Alternatively, divert via Pali-Rawalje-Nizampur-Mangaon.
  • Return to the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Route via Khopoli-Pali-Wakan National Highway:

  • Vehicles on this highway can be diverted via Pali-Rawalje-Kolad.
  • Alternatively, divert via Pali-Rawalje-Nizampur-Mangaon.
  • Route back to the Mumbai-Goa Highway.
  • Alternative Routes for Travel from Goa to Mumbai

Route via Kolad-Roha-Bhise Khind-Wakan Phata:

  • From Kolad, take the Kolad-Roha-Bhise Khind-Wakan Phata or Nagothane.
  • Re-join the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Route via Rawalje-Pali:

  • From Kolad, divert through Rawalje-Pali.
  • Route through Wakan-Pali-Khopoli National Highway.

Route via Rawalje-Pali-Wakan Phata:

  • From Kolad, divert via Rawalje-Pali-Wakan Phata.
  • Return to the Mumbai-Goa Highway.
Open in app
Tags :Mumbai Goa HighwayMumbai News