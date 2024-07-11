Mumbai-Goa Highway Block: Roadblock from July 11–13; Check Alternate Routes
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 11, 2024 11:26 AM2024-07-11T11:26:52+5:302024-07-11T11:27:13+5:30
Vehicular movement on the Mumbai-Goa highway at Pui village in Roha taluka, Raigad, will be halted for two hours each in the morning (6 am to 8 am) and afternoon (2 pm to 4 pm) from July 11 to 13. This closure is necessary to facilitate the placement of girders for the under-construction Mhaisdara bridge.
Alternative Routes for Travel from Mumbai to Goa
Route via Bhise Khind-Roha-Kolad:
- From Wakan Phata, take the Bhise Khind-Roha-Kolad road.
- Re-enter the Mumbai-Goa Highway.
Route via Pali-Rawalje:
- From Wakan Phata, divert via Pali-Rawalje-Kolad.
- Alternatively, divert via Pali-Rawalje-Nizampur-Mangaon.
- Return to the Mumbai-Goa Highway.
Route via Khopoli-Pali-Wakan National Highway:
- Vehicles on this highway can be diverted via Pali-Rawalje-Kolad.
- Alternatively, divert via Pali-Rawalje-Nizampur-Mangaon.
- Route back to the Mumbai-Goa Highway.
- Alternative Routes for Travel from Goa to Mumbai
Route via Kolad-Roha-Bhise Khind-Wakan Phata:
- From Kolad, take the Kolad-Roha-Bhise Khind-Wakan Phata or Nagothane.
- Re-join the Mumbai-Goa Highway.
Route via Rawalje-Pali:
- From Kolad, divert through Rawalje-Pali.
- Route through Wakan-Pali-Khopoli National Highway.
Route via Rawalje-Pali-Wakan Phata:
- From Kolad, divert via Rawalje-Pali-Wakan Phata.
- Return to the Mumbai-Goa Highway.