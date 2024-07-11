Mumbai-Goa Highway Block: Roadblock from July 11–13; Check Alternate Routes

Vehicular movement on the Mumbai-Goa highway at Pui village in Roha taluka, Raigad, will be halted for two hours each in the morning (6 am to 8 am) and afternoon (2 pm to 4 pm) from July 11 to 13. This closure is necessary to facilitate the placement of girders for the under-construction Mhaisdara bridge.

Alternative Routes for Travel from Mumbai to Goa

Route via Bhise Khind-Roha-Kolad:

From Wakan Phata, take the Bhise Khind-Roha-Kolad road.

Re-enter the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Route via Pali-Rawalje:

From Wakan Phata, divert via Pali-Rawalje-Kolad.

Alternatively, divert via Pali-Rawalje-Nizampur-Mangaon.

Return to the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Route via Khopoli-Pali-Wakan National Highway:

Vehicles on this highway can be diverted via Pali-Rawalje-Kolad.

Alternatively, divert via Pali-Rawalje-Nizampur-Mangaon.

Route back to the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Alternative Routes for Travel from Goa to Mumbai

Route via Kolad-Roha-Bhise Khind-Wakan Phata:

From Kolad, take the Kolad-Roha-Bhise Khind-Wakan Phata or Nagothane.

Re-join the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Route via Rawalje-Pali:

From Kolad, divert through Rawalje-Pali.

Route through Wakan-Pali-Khopoli National Highway.

Route via Rawalje-Pali-Wakan Phata: