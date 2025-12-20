Mumbai–Goa Travel Boost: LTT–Karmali Express Extended to Madgaon for Festive Rush till January 15 - Check Timings & Other Details

Indian Railways has announced an extension of the services of Train No. 22115/22116 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Karmali–LTT Express to Madgaon to accommodate the surge in passenger demand during the Christmas and New Year holiday season. The extended operation will be effective from December 18, 2025, to January 15, 2026. This temporary extension is aimed at providing better travel connectivity to Goa-bound passengers from Mumbai and surrounding regions. The decision is expected to ease congestion on popular routes and offer added convenience to travellers planning festive vacations during the peak holiday period.

As per the revised schedule, Train No. 22115 will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai, every Thursday at 12.50 am and arrive at Madgaon at 11.15 am on the same day. The return service, Train No. 22116, will leave Madgaon every Thursday at 1.50 pm and reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.10 am the following day. The train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal and Karmali. The rake includes First AC, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, a pantry car and generator cars. Reservations are available through authorised centres and online platforms.