Mumbai: Gokhale Bridge Girder Successfully Shifted 90 Meters, Lowering Phase to Begin Soon

The southern iron girder of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge, connecting Andheri East and West, was successfully shifted 90 meters over the railway section on the night of September 8, 2024. In the coming days, the girder will be gradually lowered by 8 meters in phases.

Earlier, on September 4, a 25-meter section of the girder had been moved over the railway. The remaining 65 meters were shifted on the night of September 8.

“The lowering process is technically complex and will be carried out under expert supervision,” said Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects). Once lowered to the designated height, further construction will proceed.

The next phase will commence once the Western Railway administration grants permission and schedules a railway block.

The first phase of the Gokhale Bridge, a vital link between Andheri East and West, was completed and opened to light vehicles on February 26, 2024. The second phase involves installing a 90-meter girder, with the first 25 meters moved on September 4, and the remaining 65 meters successfully shifted on the night of September 8.

The girder installation posed significant engineering challenges due to the complexity of railway safety requirements and the need for precise coordination of traffic and power supply. The work was executed under the technical supervision of M/s RITES Limited, following approved plans and guidelines from Western Railway.

In this second phase, the girder was positioned 14 to 15 meters above ground on the eastern side of the railway tracks. It will be lowered to a height of 8 meters and placed on reinforced concrete (RCC) support pillars. This operation, particularly within a railway zone, is the first of its kind in India, with strict safety protocols in place.

Once the girder is installed, additional work—including crash barriers, asphalting, approach roads, streetlights, and painting—will follow. The railway section of the bridge is expected to be completed by November 14, 2024, while the approach roadwork, under Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, is slated for completion by April 30, 2025.

Bangar emphasized that the successful launching of the girder is a crucial step toward opening the southern route of the Gokhale Bridge. The Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the railway administration, is working to complete the remaining tasks promptly, with a strong focus on safety.