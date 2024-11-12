Mumbai Gold Scam: Police Arrest Jewellers in Vile Parle for Duping Pune Businessman

In a significant case of fraud, a jeweler named Amit Rupalal Jain was arrested by the Vile Parle police on charges of cheating a Pune-based businessman associated with the construction industry. Jain and his associates allegedly deceived the businessman, promising discounted gold rates, and siphoned approximately Rs 22 lakh, police investigations revealed. Hitesh Solanki and other suspects have also been implicated in the scam, and police have launched a special operation to apprehend them. The gang is suspected of being involved in other similar crimes, and a thorough investigation into the arrested accused is underway.

Salim Vazir Pathan, 56, a resident of Chikhali, Pune, operates a construction business. In March 2024, he became acquainted with a woman named Damini Shah, who introduced him to a gold purchasing scheme with a 4% discount. Damini, who operates an office in Andheri, continued discussions with him, and on October 6, he traveled to Mumbai from Pune to meet her. They convened at a hotel in Vile Parle, where Damini introduced him to Amit Jain and Hitesh Solanki. Jain, a jeweler, claimed to own Mahima Novelty, a jewelry shop in Vile Parle's Agarwal Market, and offered discounted gold purchases with a 4% rebate.

After detailed discussions, Pathan agreed to purchase gold from Jain, handing him Rs 7.5 lakh in cash for 100 grams of gold. The next day, Jain delivered the 100 grams of gold but then convinced Pathan to let him sell it for a higher price. Jain took back the gold, promising to return with the profits, but vanished and stopped responding to Pathan’s calls.

Two days later, Jain contacted Pathan again, enticing him to purchase an additional 200 grams of gold, promising to deliver 300 grams in total. Pathan paid Rs 15 lakh for the additional gold, yet Jain disappeared once more. In this manner, Jain, Solanki, and others swindled Pathan out of Rs 22.47 lakh, never delivering the promised gold or returning the money. Realizing the deception, Pathan approached the Vile Parle police and filed a complaint.

Upon investigation, the police registered a case of fraud and misappropriation against Jain, Solanki, and the other accused. After the case was filed, the accused went into hiding. Police launched a search operation, which led to the arrest of Amit Jain. Further investigations are ongoing.