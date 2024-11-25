Mumbai: Gold Worth Rs 2.71 Crore Seized at Airport; Two Arrested

In a major operation, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), Mumbai, seized 3.976 kg of gold, with a net weight of 3.800 kg and an estimated value of ₹2.71 crore. The seizure was made on November 24, following a meticulously planned operation.

According to official sources, the AIU team had placed a transit passenger arriving from Dubai under discreet surveillance. The passenger was scheduled to travel onward to Male. During the surveillance, officers observed the transit passenger handing over an item to a private airport staff member. Both individuals were promptly intercepted by the AIU team.

A detailed personal search of the airport staff revealed 12 pieces of 24-karat gold dust, concealed in wax form and packed in transparent self-sealing pouches. The gold, weighing 3.976 kg gross and 3.800 kg net, was hidden in the pockets of the staff member's pants.

Upon interrogation, the staff member admitted that the gold had been handed over by the transit passenger under surveillance. Both individuals were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

The AIU has intensified its operations at the Mumbai airport to curb gold smuggling, which has seen a rise in recent months. Further investigation into the case is underway.