Mumbai: Hacker Misuses Woman’s Credit Card, Spends Rs 6.16 Lakh on Online Purchases

In a shocking case of cybercrime, an unidentified cyber fraudster hacked a woman’s email and misused her credit card to make online purchases worth approximately Rs 6.16 lakh. The incident came to light in the Malad area, prompting the Malad Police to register a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The complainant, a resident of Malad and an employee at a private firm in Goregaon, holds credit cards from four different banks. These cards were linked to her email ID and mobile number.

On 21st July 2024, while she was at home, she received a message regarding a transaction of Rs 50,900 on one of her credit cards. Soon after, she received alerts about six more online transactions. In total, seven transactions were made by the fraudster, amounting to online purchases worth Rs 6.16 lakh.

The woman immediately approached the Malad Police and lodged a complaint. She clarified that she had not shared her credit card details or OTP with anyone, nor had she received any suspicious calls or links. Despite this, unauthorized transactions were carried out using three of her credit cards.

Initial investigations revealed that the fraudster had hacked into the woman’s email account to access her credit card details and commit the fraud. Based on the complaint, the Malad Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police officials stated that efforts are underway to trace the cyber criminal. They are also trying to gather details from the online shopping portals where the fraudulent purchases were made.