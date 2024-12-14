Mumbai Hanuman Temple Demolition Row: Aditya Thackeray Performs Maha Aarti at Dadar Hanuman Mandir (Watch Video)

The railway administration announced plans to demolish the 80-year-old Hanuman temple at Dadar railway station, prompting criticism from Shiv Sena Thackeray group chief Uddhav Thackeray, which intensified political tensions. Following this backlash, the demolition action has been suspended. While the railway administration issued the demolition order, the Shiv Sena Thackeray group is demanding its cancellation. In response, Aditya Thackeray, a leader of the group, visited the temple today to perform Maha Aarti, accompanied by numerous activists, including MPs Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, and Sachin Ahir.

In a prior press conference, Aditya Thackeray accused the BJP of using Hindutva for electoral gain, asserting that the notice to demolish the temple and the subsequent suspension of the demolition originated from the BJP-led government.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray visits Hanuman temple near Dadar railway station after Central Railway issued notice to demolish it. pic.twitter.com/HbHKGWfzs7 — Pritesh Shah (@priteshshah_) December 14, 2024

The situation escalated further when BJP leader Kirit Somaiya sent a letter to the railway administration regarding the temple. He also visited the site today, leading to confrontations between Shiv Sena Thackeray and BJP workers, resulting in chaotic scenes in the area.