Mumbai Hanuman Temple Demolition Row: Aditya Thackeray to Perform Maha Aarti Today at Dadar Hanuman Mandir

The controversy over the Hanuman temple near Dadar railway station in Mumbai is likely to escalate. The Central Railway has issued a notice to demolish the temple, stating that it is unauthorised and built on railway land. In response, the Shiv Sena UBT faction has taken an aggressive stance. Party leader Uddhav Thackeray criticised the BJP in a press conference on Friday, and today, MP Sanjay Raut has also targeted the ruling party.

Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) MLA Aditya Thackeray is set to perform a Maha Aarti at the Hanuman temple in Dadar on Saturday evening, December 14. Speaking on the issue, Sanjay Raut challenged the BJP, asking, "Has the BJP become the father of Hindutva? Who destroyed Hindutva in the name of the BJP?" He claimed that Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena, led the BJP on the path of Hindutva and now the party has deviated from it.

Raut further challenged the BJP to show courage by awarding the Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar before teaching lessons on Hindutva. He also extended an invitation to the BJP to join the Maha Aarti, saying, "We will hand them bells to ring during the Aarti."

The Hanuman temple has stood in Dadar East near the railway station for 80 years and was reportedly built by local miners. Despite its long-standing presence, the railway administration recently deemed it unauthorised and issued a demolition notice. Thousands of Shiv Sainiks, including Aditya Thackeray and local MLA Mahesh Sawant, are expected to participate in the Maha Aarti as a show of protest against the demolition.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that today he will be visiting the temple. "Today afternoon 4pm I will be visiting Dadar East Hanuman Mandir for Darshan. We are confident Mandir will not be Demolished. Railway Officials have assured Me that they will issue Clarification soon," he added.