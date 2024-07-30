Mumbai: Heavy Rains Cause Surge in Monsoon Diseases, Swine Flu and Gastroenteritis Cases Increase; BMC Claims Situation Under Control

Heavy rains have battered the entire state, including Mumbai, over the past few days, leading to a surge in monsoon-related illnesses. Cases of swine flu and gastroenteritis have risen, with patients experiencing cold, cough, and fever affected by viral infections. Gastroenteritis cases have spiked due to the consumption of contaminated water. Despite these challenges, the BMC's public health department has asserted that the situation remains under control.

As the rainy season begins, there is a noticeable rise in infectious diseases linked to significant environmental changes. Reports indicate that a growing number of patients exhibiting swine flu-like symptoms are seeking treatment at both private and municipal hospitals.

Impact of Rainwater Logging:

Swine Flu Symptom Management: Patients with symptoms such as fever, cold, and cough are being tested for swine flu, and treatment with swine flu medication is sometimes initiated based on these symptoms.

Regular Health Updates: The municipal corporation's health department releases patient data related to this disease every 15 days.

The municipal corporation's health department releases patient data related to this disease every 15 days. Increase in Gastroenteritis Cases: The accumulation of rainwater has led to a rise in gastroenteritis cases caused by contaminated water.

The accumulation of rainwater has led to a rise in gastroenteritis cases caused by contaminated water. Gastroenteritis Symptoms: Residents are reporting diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain related to gastroenteritis.



Health Advisory: Boil Water and Avoid Street Food

Increased Gastroenteritis Cases : Family Physician Dr. Anil Pachnekar from Dharavi reported a rise in gastroenteritis cases in recent days.

: Family Physician Dr. Anil Pachnekar from Dharavi reported a rise in gastroenteritis cases in recent days. Food Safety Concerns: Dr. Pachnekar highlighted that consuming food from open sources is leading to food poisoning, causing stomach aches, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Dr. Pachnekar highlighted that consuming food from open sources is leading to food poisoning, causing stomach aches, vomiting, and diarrhea. Typhoid Cases Noted: Some cases of typhoid have also been observed. Dr. Pachnekar advised the public to boil water before drinking and to avoid eating street food.

Dr. Sameer Garde, a respiratory specialist from Parel, confirmed a rise in swine flu cases. While not all patients visiting the outpatient department (OPD) are tested, those with swine flu-like symptoms are treated for the disease. Testing is conducted for some patients, and starting treatment within 72 hours has shown positive results.

