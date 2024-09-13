Mumbai-Hit-and-Run: 3-Yr-Old Killed by Speeding Motorcycle In Bhiwandi

A tragic hit-and-run accident claimed the life of a three-year-old boy, Fayan Mannan, in Bhiwandi on Wednesday evening. Fayan was playing near his home when a motorcyclist, practicing his riding skills, struck him. The rider fled the scene, leaving Fayan severely injured and bleeding.

Fayan, who had recently moved to Bhiwandi from Bihar with his mother, Nurjahan Mannan, and his older brother, was at a local playground with other children when the accident occurred. Witnesses described the biker as riding erratically, and while the older kids managed to evade him, Fayan was hit and critically injured.

Nurjahan, who was working at a nearby factory, was alerted by a neighbor about the accident. She rushed to the scene and took Fayan to a local clinic. Unfortunately, the clinic demanded an advance payment of Rs 2,000, which she couldn’t afford. As a result, they were turned away, and by the time they reached another hospital, Fayan's condition had worsened, leading to his death.

Police Assistant Officer Ranjeet Valke reported that efforts are underway to locate the motorcyclist. However, neither witnesses nor the children at the scene could recall the bike’s number, and the biker remains unidentified. The police have filed a case under sections 134(A), 134(B), and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act and are continuing their search for the perpetrator.